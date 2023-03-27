Eight people found dead in five districts

Eight people including three members of a family have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Bhola, Satkhira, Habiganj and Barishal, in three days.





DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, 28, a resident of Hariharpur Village under Auliapur Union in the upazila.





Police sources said locals spotted the body under a pile of straw near a pond in Tatipara area at night and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from her house in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Mithila Majumder, 15, daughter of Deepak Majumder, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Lalmohan Municipality.





Quoting the deceased's family members, Lalmohan PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said Mithila's family members went to a temple leaving her alone in the house.







At around 11 am, they came back to the house and saw her body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The OC further said the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.







However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS and legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC added.





SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a man from a shirmp farm in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 32, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Ramjannagar Village in the upazila.





Locals said a worker of a shrimp farm of Mujid Gazi found the body of Belal floating on water at around 9am and informed the owner of the farm and Ramjannagar Union Parishad Chairman Al Mamun.





Wife of the deceased said Belal went out of the house after taking his dinner, but did not return in the night.







The detailed would be known after investigation, the SI added.





CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of three members of a family from Chunarughat Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Sajjul Haque, 45, his wife Jasmine Akhter, 35, and their elder son Eyasin Mia, 10. All of them were residents of Gadishyam Village under Ahmadabad Union in the upazila.





Quoting locals, Chunarughat PS OC Rashedul Haque said locals saw Sajjul Islam was hanging from a branch of a tree beside his house in the afternoon and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered another two bodies from the house.





The bodies were, later, sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.





BARISHAL: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Bakerganj and Hizla upazilas of the district in two days.





Police recovered the body of a man from the Bishkhali River in Bakerganj Upazila on Thursday evening.





The deceased was identified as Shakwat Hossain alias Shukkur Khan, 75, a resident of Dawakati Village under Rangasree Union of the upazila. He was an official of Department of Livestock Services of Barishal District Unit.





Quoting the deceased's family members, Bakerganj PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said Shakwat went to Meer Haat from his house in the evening, but did not return home. Later on, locals saw his body was floating in the river and informed police.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.





The identity of the deceased, aged about 22 to 25, could not be known immediately.







Hizala Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Bikash Chandra De said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the river in Purba Mandra area under Gourbadi Union of the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.





An unnatural death case was filed with Hizla PS in this regard.





