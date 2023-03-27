12 nabbed with firearms in 5 dists

A total of 12 people were arrested along with firearms in separate drives in five districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Narsingdi and Pabna, recently.







NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested three robbers along with firearms when they were allegedly taking preparation for committing robbery in the district on Tuesday night.





The arrested persons are: Qurban Ali Dulal, 46, Bekar Hosen Anu, 24, and Md Didar, 25.





They were sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday.





Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sonapur area under Noakhali Municipality at night.







Sensing the presence of the team, 8 to 9 people, who gathered there for taking preparation to commit robbery, managed to flee the place but police arrested two persons with locally-made pipe-gun, sharp weapons.





According to their confession, police using teach surveillance arrested Didar from Azadnagar Bridge area of Lakshmipur.





Superintendent of Police Md Shahedul Islam said two cases were filed against the arrestees with Shudharam Model Police Station (PS).





RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion, in a drive, arrested two men along with four firearms from the city on Monday night.







The arrested are: Rezaul Karim, 38, hails from Hasbaria Village, and Abu Raihan, 30, from Sherpara Village under Lalpur Upazila of Natore District.





RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Belpukur Railway crossing area under Belpukur PS at night and arrested the duo.





Later on, RAB members seized four one-shooter guns from their possession.





Separate cases were filed with the PS concerned against them in this regard.





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: RAB members arrested a man along with firearms and ammunition from Shibganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night.





The arrestee is Md Abdus Salam, hails from Saidpur Upazila of Nilphamari.





RAB sources said acting on a tip-off a team of the elite foce conducted a drive in Kansat Bus Stand area and arrested Salam with two foreign-made pistols, three magazines, and seven rounds of bullets.





The detainee has been involved in different arms smuggling for long.







A case under the Arms Control Act was filed with Shibganj PS against him.





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police arrested five people along with firearms and ammunition from Raipura Upazila of the district raecently.





The arrested men are: Abu Hanifa, 35, Maruf Mia, 31, Ali Azgar, 29, Rasel Mia, 20, and Kabir Hosen, 28, residents of Baluakandi Village under Bashgari Union in the upazila.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura PS Azizur Rahman said a 11-member team led by Sub-Inspector Iqbal Yusuf conducted a drive in Bashgari area and arrested the five people with two shooter guns and four rounds of bullet.





The arrestees were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.





The arrested is Abir Hosen Mamun, 40, son of late Jamsed Hossain under Sara Union in the upazila.





Ishwardi Department of Narcotics Control Inspector Sanwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department raided the house of Mamun and found one shooter gun, a one pipe gun, 41 rounds of bullets, one magazine, Tk 11,000 in cash, 190 yaba tablets and five bottles of phensedyl.





ISHWARDI, PABNA: A Juba Dal man was held with illegal firearms, ammunition, contraband drugs from Ishwardi Upazila in the district recently.Ishwardi PS OC Arbinda Sarker confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against Mamun in this regard.