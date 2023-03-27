Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

KYIV, Mar 26: A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilise that country, which he said had been taken "hostage" by Moscow.





Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision on Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine and escalating a standoff with the West.





Although the move was not unexpected and Putin said it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises, it is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.





Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, called it "a step towards internal destabilization" of Belarus, adding it maximizes what he called the level of "negative perception and public rejection" of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society.





"The (K)remlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," he wrote on Twitter.





Putin likened his plans to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, and said Russia would not be transferring control of the weapons to Belarus.





"We are not handing over (the weapons). And the U.S. does not hand (them) over to its allies. We're basically doing the same thing they've been doing for a decade," Putin said. �REUTERS