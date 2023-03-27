Video
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country, says Priyanka Gandhi

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, Mar 26: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 26, 2023 said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 26, 2023 said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a gathering at Rajghat - the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi - in New Delhi to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

The Congress leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for questioning the prime minister on industrialist Gautam Adani and people will give a befitting reply to those behind the action.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 26, 2023 said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.


