‘Rulers have no plan’ - Imran lays out own recovery roadmap

LAHORE, Mar 26: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has challenged the country's incumbent rulers to put forward a plan to rescue the country from the many crises it found itself mired in, and laid out his own roadmap to recovery.





Addressing a massive public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, the PTI chairman delivered a lengthy speech, which sounded more like a pre-election pitch, similar to the address he delivered at the same venue just over a decade ago.





During his address, he recalled all the high-handed actions that he said the state had taken against him and his party since his government was ousted in April last year.





In a question to the establishment, Mr Khan asked whether they had a programme to save the country from the current crisis. "I challenge that the incumbent rulers don't have the ability or the intention [to save the country]," he said, adding that he would happily step aside if "[the establishment] tells me 'we have a plan'� [but] I know what the programme is�there is no programme."





According to Mr Khan, there was no "easy way out" of the prevailing crisis and said that while difficult decisions were required, only a government that had a public mandate could make such decisions. ��DAWN