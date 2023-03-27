Tigers all set to swell in T20i series starting today

The starter of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





The under light affair will commence 2:00pm (BST).





The Tigers are confident the prolong winning spree after sweeping cleanly the World Champions England while Irish are keen to show the other side of the coin taking Afghanistan as their inspiration. Afghan's recently dominated over Pakistan in T20i series.





Hardly there has any possibility to bring change in the playing eleven that played against England. Liton Das and Rony Talukdar therefore, will open Bangladesh innings while Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy are the next names for respective positions while Shamim Hossain Patowari can be seen as the finisher after a long time.





Two of the three spinning options Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain can be seen to round arm with Shakib while Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed can be seen as pacers.





Shakib has option to play with an additional batter in case the think tank decide to rest Mustafiz to make the debut of wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali, who replaced Nurul Hasan Sohan in the squad.





Ireland on the contrary, under the leadership of veteran Paul Stirling in absence of regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie, will be looking something to find from Chattogram after their ODI succumbs in Sylhet. Balbirnie, who had been struggling for form scored five and six in his two innings in one-dayers, has been rested for 20-over affairs. Balbirnie however, will captain the Irish side in one-off Test between April 4 and 8.







The guests however, must be trying to repeat what their last year's performances in the format. They beat West Indies and England in the T20 World Cup. They have a bunch of specialist shorter format cricketer including Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Thomas Mayes, Harry Tector, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys.





Unlike batting friendly Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, ZACS helps a lot to spinners with a first innings average of 146 runs. Among the 21 previous matches at this ground, teams batting first came out victorious 10 occasions while sides bowling first won 11 times. Therefore, toss hardly will affect the match.