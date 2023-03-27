Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers all set to swell in T20i series starting today

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Tigers all set to swell in T20i series starting today

Tigers all set to swell in T20i series starting today

The starter of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The under light affair will commence 2:00pm (BST).

The Tigers are confident the prolong winning spree after sweeping cleanly the World Champions England while Irish are keen to show the other side of the coin taking Afghanistan as their inspiration. Afghan's recently dominated over Pakistan in T20i series.

Hardly there has any possibility to bring change in the playing eleven that played against England. Liton Das and Rony Talukdar therefore, will open Bangladesh innings while Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy are the next names for respective positions while Shamim Hossain Patowari can be seen as the finisher after a long time.

 Two of the three spinning options Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain can be seen to round arm with Shakib while Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed can be seen as pacers.

Shakib has option to play with an additional batter in case the think tank decide to rest Mustafiz to make the debut of wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali, who replaced Nurul Hasan Sohan in the squad.

Ireland on the contrary, under the leadership of veteran Paul Stirling in absence of regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie, will be looking something to find from Chattogram after their ODI succumbs in Sylhet. Balbirnie, who had been struggling for form scored five and six in his two innings in one-dayers, has been rested for 20-over affairs. Balbirnie however, will captain the Irish side in one-off Test between April 4 and 8.

The guests however, must be trying to repeat what their last year's performances in the format. They beat West Indies and England in the T20 World Cup. They have a bunch of specialist shorter format cricketer including Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Thomas Mayes, Harry Tector, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys.

Unlike batting friendly Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, ZACS helps a lot to spinners with a first innings average of 146 runs. Among the 21 previous matches at this ground, teams batting first came out victorious 10 occasions while sides bowling first won 11 times. Therefore, toss hardly will affect the match.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers all set to swell in T20i series starting today
Russia tames Nepal 3-0 India blanks Bhutan
Ballance, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe win ODI series
Hathurusingha emphasises on players’ psychological safety
Charles hammers 39-ball century as Windies set new record
Powell powers West Indies to South Africa victory
Spain make winning start as Croatia held in Euro 2024 qualifying
Five sportspeople who changed the gender rules


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft