Russia tames Nepal 3-0 India blanks Bhutan

SAFF U17 Girls' ChampionshipRussia defeated Nepal by 3-0 in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship 2023 at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Sunday.

On the day, the Nepalese were able to hold the opponent until the 62nd minute after which Russian striker Elena Golik opened the net. She doubled the lead scoring her second in the 75th minute. Polina Filshina sealed the 3-0 margin netting a goal in the 83rd minute.

Before that, India blanked Bhutan in a 9-0 match at the same venue. India striker Menaka Lourembam made a hat-trick scoring five goals in 3rd, 62nd, 69th 76th and 79th minute of the match.

Indian striker Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam made a brace scoring in the 42nd and 61st minute. Shilji Shahji scored one in the 12th minute while Thoibisana Chanu Toijam netted one in the 56th minute.

In the next matches on Tuesday, Bangladesh will face Nepal at 3:15 pm while Russia will take on India at 7:15 pm at the same venue.



