Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ballance, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe win ODI series

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Ballance, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe win ODI series

Ballance, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe win ODI series

HARARE, MAR 26: Half-centuries from Gary Ballance and Wessly Madhevere helped Zimbabwe defeat the Netherlands by seven wickets and win a World Cup Super League one-day international series 2-1 on Saturday.

After two midweek thrillers that were won in the final over, the home side were always ahead on run rate after restricting the tourists to 231 for nine.

Sikandar Raza hit the match-winning four, taking Zimbabwe to 235 for three with 50 balls remaining at Harare Sports Club.

"Winning the series is huge for us as a team, and for me as an individual," said Zimbabwe all-rounder and man of the series Sean Williams.

"Winning becomes a habit. We had got to a stage where losing had become a habit. We are learning to win again.

"Wessly is an extremely talented kid and a fantastic competitor. It is huge for us as a team because he is maturing."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was upbeat despite losing the series after winning the opening match.

"We played a lot of good cricket here and will be back in a few months (for a World Cup qualifying tournament) and hopefully be very competitive."

Zimbabwe have often battled in all three formats due to poor top-order batting, but openers Madhevere and captain Craig Ervine excelled by putting on 96 for the first wicket.

After their departures, former England batter Ballance and Williams maintained a dominance over the Dutch attack to deliver a 96-run third-wicket partnership.

While Ballance top scored with an unbeaten 64, including eight fours, Madhevere (50), Ervine (44) and Williams (43) played significant roles.

Teenage Dutch leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad, who took five wickets on Thursday in a one-run second match loss, captured another two, but they came at a high price as he conceded 71 runs.

Opener Max O'Dowd top scored with 38 for the Netherlands after Edwards won the toss for the first time in the series.

Colin Ackerman (37) and Edwards (34) also made valuable knocks. However, none of the trio could manage a six, with O'Dowd hitting six fours, Ackermann two and Edwards four.

Williams was the most impressive Zimbabwe bowler, capturing three wickets for 41 runs, including those of Ackermann and Edwards.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers all set to swell in T20i series starting today
Russia tames Nepal 3-0 India blanks Bhutan
Ballance, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe win ODI series
Hathurusingha emphasises on players’ psychological safety
Charles hammers 39-ball century as Windies set new record
Powell powers West Indies to South Africa victory
Spain make winning start as Croatia held in Euro 2024 qualifying
Five sportspeople who changed the gender rules


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft