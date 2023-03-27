Hathurusingha emphasises on players’ psychological safety

Video
Playing IPL helpful but play for country first priority

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha is keen to ensure 'psychological safety' of players. He also claimed that his mantra is to respect opponents not fear.

"One word I can sum up that is the 'psychological safety'. It's a big word," Hathurusingha told journalist at the press meet on Sunday ahead of the first of the three-match ODI series. "There's lot of things behind that".

"If you can't create the environment that the players can do their best without worry about outcome and repercussions. If they can be free of trying things and if they fail, they are still okay, they are the same players and they are among us. I think that's the biggest change happened recently.

If you can create an environment like that, the only way forward is if they can do their best. If their best is not good enough on some days, we will lose. That's the game," he explained.

Bangladesh had been emerged as even stronger side soon after the start of Hathurusingha's second regime. What's the secret? "It's about how we wanted to play our cricket going forward. We want to play aggressive cricket. It doesn't mean hitting the ball the farthest we can.

Aggressive in every sense of the word: the selection, field placing, body language, fielding, batting and tactically we are going to be aggressive. We don't worry about the outcome. We want to play the best way we can. When we play with aggression and freedom, Bangladesh team has always done well. That's the way forward for us," replied the mastermind.

The Tigers whitewashed England recently. So they must be planning for more dominating cricket against comparatively easier opponents. Though Hathurusingha doesn't like the term easy match. He said, "No cricket match is easy. If you think this way, that's going to bite us.

Even an exhibition game is not easy. So, we love this game. We treat every opposition as same. We respect them but we never fear them. That's the mantra we have. We'll bring our best skillset. On that day, if they are better than us, we have to hats off to them and we learn from that more".

Recently the debate spread about players like Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman's availability during the Test match against Ireland as they are supposed to leave the country to play in IPL starting on March 31.

 The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon clarified to media recently that Shakib and Liton will get NOC only after the Test match while Mustafiz will be available from the early as he is not considered for Bangladesh red-ball games. Hathurusingha also believes that the players should give priority to national duty.

In this regard he further said, "There is no doubt that it will help their skills if they play IPL since it's a high-class tournament. But their first priority is to play for the country."

"I think the board's decision is to play for your country first and the board has given them the message before they ask for NOC or before they put their names into the auction," Hathurusingha added.



