BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022 Bangladesh's footwear exports to the United States in 2022 increased by 64.40 per cent to $451.40 million compared to $274.58 million in 2021 as the US buyers were relocating their sourcing from China and Vietnam.





The country's exporters hoped the US would be the bigger market than the European Union for Bangladeshi footwear in the coming days mainly for diversion of export orders of from China.





Exporters said the US buyers were going for the country-of-origin diversification and Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Cambodia were getting the benefit of increased orders for the footwear.





According to US Department of Commerce data, Bangladesh's lather footwear exports in 2022 to the US market also grew by 63.25 per cent to $406.49 million from that of $249 million in the past year.





The total US imports of footwear from the world in 2022 increased by 32.51 per cent to $33.43 billion compared with $25.23 billion in 2021, the data showed.





The import of footwear by the US from China in 2022 grew by 23 per cent to $12.15 billion from $9.88 billion in 2021. Footwear imports by the US from Vietnam in 2022 increased by 41.19 per cent to $10.48 billion from $7.42 billion in the past year.





India's footwear exports to the US market grew by 64.19 per cent to $745.03 million in 2022, the data showed. Footwear exports by Indonesia to the US in 2022 rose by 53.04 per cent to $3 billion from $1.96 billion in the previous year.





The US footwear import from Cambodia in 2022 grew by 47.68 per cent to $1 billion from $678.18 million in 2021, the US data showed.





'The US brands and buyers are shifting their sourcing from China and Vietnam due to some specific reasons and some of the manufacturing countries, including Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, are getting benefits from the relocation,' Syed Nasim Manzur, president of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said on Sunday.





He said the US buyers had adopted the country-of-origin diversification policy to reduce their over dependency on China and Vietnam for footwear and other manufactured goods.





Due to geopolitical reason, the US buyers are not considering China as dependable sourcing destination for the coming years and they are trying to relocate their manufacturing to other countries, Nasim said.





He said that the US buyers were also trying to reduce their dependency on Vietnam as the country had been facing labour shortage.





Bangladesh has huge potential to gain more share in the global footwear market, but long lead time is the key challenge for the country, Nasim said.





Nasim, also managing director of Apex Footwear Ltd, said that Bangladesh would have to reduce the cost of doing business and increase the efficiency to tap the potentials of global market.





He said brands and buyers of the US had reduced orders in recent months as they were sitting on a stockpile of products due to high inflation in the country.





'The slowdown would continue up to June and then the US would be the bigger market than the EU for Bangladeshi footwear exporters,' Nasim said.