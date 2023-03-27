Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022

BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022

Bangladesh's footwear exports to the United States in 2022 increased by 64.40 per cent to $451.40 million compared to $274.58 million in 2021 as the US buyers were relocating their sourcing from China and Vietnam.

The country's exporters hoped the US would be the bigger market than the European Union for Bangladeshi footwear in the coming days mainly for diversion of export orders of from China.

Exporters said the US buyers were going for the country-of-origin diversification and Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Cambodia were getting the benefit of increased orders for the footwear.

According to US Department of Commerce data, Bangladesh's lather footwear exports in 2022 to the US market also grew by 63.25 per cent to $406.49 million from that of $249 million in the past year.

The total US imports of footwear from the world in 2022 increased by 32.51 per cent to $33.43 billion compared with $25.23 billion in 2021, the data showed.

The import of footwear by the US from China in 2022 grew by 23 per cent to $12.15 billion from $9.88 billion in 2021. Footwear imports by the US from Vietnam in 2022 increased by 41.19 per cent to $10.48 billion from $7.42 billion in the past year.

India's footwear exports to the US market grew by 64.19 per cent to $745.03 million in 2022, the data showed. Footwear exports by Indonesia to the US in 2022 rose by 53.04 per cent to $3 billion from $1.96 billion in the previous year.

The US footwear import from Cambodia in 2022 grew by 47.68 per cent to $1 billion from $678.18 million in 2021, the US data showed.

'The US brands and buyers are shifting their sourcing from China and Vietnam due to some specific reasons and some of the manufacturing countries, including Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, are getting benefits from the relocation,' Syed Nasim Manzur, president of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said on Sunday.

He said the US buyers had adopted the country-of-origin diversification policy to reduce their over dependency on China and Vietnam for footwear and other manufactured goods.

Due to geopolitical reason, the US buyers are not considering China as dependable sourcing destination for the coming years and they are trying to relocate their manufacturing to other countries, Nasim said.

He said that the US buyers were also trying to reduce their dependency on Vietnam as the country had been facing labour shortage.

Bangladesh has huge potential to gain more share in the global footwear market, but long lead time is the key challenge for the country, Nasim said.

Nasim, also managing director of Apex Footwear Ltd, said that Bangladesh would have to reduce the cost of doing business and increase the efficiency to tap the potentials of global market.

He said brands and buyers of the US had reduced orders in recent months as they were sitting on a stockpile of products due to high inflation in the country.

 'The slowdown would continue up to June and then the US would be the bigger market than the EU for Bangladeshi footwear exporters,' Nasim said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022
Japan focuses on Matarbari port for regional economic growth
GP, a2i launch efficient payment method for govt services
Price of broiler chicken coming down at market level
Ctg WASA celebrates Independence Day
Over 23,000 techies lose jobs in nearly 82 Indian startups to date
IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance
JKTPO participates in Source India BD Exhibition in Dhaka


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft