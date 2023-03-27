Ctg WASA celebrates Independence Day CHATTOGRAM, March 26: Chattogram WASA celebrated independence day on 26th March with various programmes.





The programmes included hoisting of the national flag at the head office, wreath laying at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a discussion meeting.





Senior officials of Chattogram WASA and leaders of various labour organisations addressed the meeting.







During the discussion, the speakers highlighted various significant aspects of the great Independence Day.





Public Relations Officer Kazi Noorjahan Sheela moderated the meeting while Chattogram WASA Managing Director Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Deputy Managing Director (Administration / Finance), Secretary, Commercial Manager, Chief Engineer and officers and employees were present.