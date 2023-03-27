Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over 23,000 techies lose jobs in nearly 82 Indian startups to date

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, March 26: As layoffs continue to deepen amid recession fears, more than 23,000 employees have been laid off by at least 82 startups in India, and the list is only growing, the media reported.

According to a report in Inc42, 19 edtech startups, including four unicorns, have alone sacked more than 8,460 employees to date.

The startups that lead the layoff tally include BYJU'S, Ola, OYO, Meesho, MPL, LivSpace, Innovaccer, Udaan, Unacademy and Vedantu, among others.Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace this week laid off at least 100 employees as part of cost-cutting measures.

Last week, SaaS platform for online stores Dukaan laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce, or around 60 employees -- its second layoff in about six months.    �IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022
Japan focuses on Matarbari port for regional economic growth
GP, a2i launch efficient payment method for govt services
Price of broiler chicken coming down at market level
Ctg WASA celebrates Independence Day
Over 23,000 techies lose jobs in nearly 82 Indian startups to date
IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance
JKTPO participates in Source India BD Exhibition in Dhaka


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft