One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar

Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:35 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 10:53 AM
Observer Online Report

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive arrested a man along with 2.07 kgs of Crystal meth, 20 kgs of current nets and 80 kgs of Nylon nets from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested is identified as Mahmud Ullah, 42, a resident of Baraitali area under Sadar union of the upazila.

BGB-2, Teknaf Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said in press briefing that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in a boat and arrested the man along with the drugs and illegal nets.

Later, the arrested was handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station and legal steps has been taken in this regard, the official added.

