Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:35 PM
Home International

Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 10:50 AM  Count : 170
Observer Online Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after he said the government should delay moving forward with a highly-contested plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to remove from his position Defence Minister Yoav Gallant," the prime minister's office said.

Gallant, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, broke ranks on Saturday by publicly urging Netanyahu to suspend the legislation.

He had said countrywide protests against the judicial overhaul, which have included growing numbers of military reservists, were also affecting regular forces and undermining national security.

TF


