JKTPO participates in Source India BD Exhibition in Dhaka

JAMMU, March 26: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) participated in the recently held Source India Bangladesh 2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.







The two-day event held on March 20, 21 was organized by Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with support of Department of Commerce, Govt. of India.





The event was inaugurated by Pratik Negi, First Secretary, Economic & Commerce, High Commission of India, Dhaka in presence of Md. Anowar Hossain-General Secretary, Bangladesh Food Stuffs Import & Suppliers Association (BAFISA) and Abul Kalam Azad -Secretary General, Bangladesh Chemical Importers & Merchant Association.





This event provided the gateway to the Food Processing Companies, Basic Chemical, Dyes and Pigments, Edible Chemicals sector of India to enter the Bangladesh market. The event was a perfect B2B platform for our manufacturers to showcase their products under one roof in the Bangladesh Market.







This event has provided an interactive platform for our delegates to generate business through product displays, direct interaction with the Buyers.





JKTPO in collaboration with TPCI, facilitated the participation of 09 entrepreneurs of J&K from Agro and Food Processing industry for the event from J&K. The J&K exhibitors received very good response from the buyers and around 500+ business lead were generated by them in the event. Products like Saffron, Canned Cherries, Honey, Fresh Fruits, Walnuts, Dry fruits, Aromatic oils, etc received very good response from the buyers.





The participants from J&K received very good response in this B2B event. M.A Khan from Being Well India quoted - "I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for the fantastic event "Source India Bangladesh" that JKTPO organized at Dhaka. It was truly an incredible experience, and I can't thank you enough for all the hard work and effort that went into making it a success". From VKC Nuts Gagan Jain said "The event was well organized and great networking opportunity amongst the companies attending.





Irfan Shiekh from Al Dua Foods said "I made several promising business connections and met several potential business partners. The event provided us the platform to interact with Top food industries of Bangladesh. We networked and shared product samples with most of the participants. We sincerely believe that most of the business meeting will into potential partnership/ buyers."





Around 75 Companies from multiple sectors and over the India including Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu etc. participated in "Source India Bangladesh 2023". Around 500+Buyers attended the event for their sourcing requirements and networking with Indian exhibitors. Representatives from Bangladeshi companies like Shwapno supermarket, Amana Group, Square Food & Beverages, Pran Group etc. to explore the possibilities of business collaboration in Bangladesh.�States Times (India)