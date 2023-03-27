KFC turns stores into schools for poor children

Video
Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

KFC a globally renowned fried chicken brand operated by Transcom Foods Ltd (TFL) in Bangladesh, has announced a new community initiative called "KFC Shopner Pathshala", says a press release.

The initiative is focused on giving back to underprivileged street-bound children across the country by providing them with a safe and enjoyable learning environment.

KFC has collaborated with the LEEDO and Mojar School organizations to launch this project.

After testing the initiative for six months, the company plans to scale it up to all KFC restaurants. Each morning, the restaurants will be transformed into classrooms where the children can enhance their skills in various areas, such as basic literacy, mathematics, arts, vocational skills, social etiquette, and hygiene. KFC has also procured supplies like books, stationary, school bags, and board games, in addition to providing meals for the children during each session to aid their learning growth.

According to the CEO of Transcom Foods Limited, Amit Dev Thapa, "KFC Shopner Pathshala" initiative is a long-term project aimed at transforming the lives of underprivileged children and providing them with brighter futures.

 The company hopes that through this initiative, the children can build character and access better opportunities, not only for themselves but also for their communities. The company saw an opportunity to give back and is committed to making a real difference in the lives of these children.


