Up to 100 pc cashback on Walton computer items

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is providing up to 100 percent cashback on computer items. The 'Walton Computer Cashback Offer' campaign, conducted with the slogan of 'Technology Products for Everyone', is getting a huge response from customers.







As per the offer, customers are being provided with up to 100 percent guaranteed cashback on the purchase of laptop, desktop computer and accessories from any Walton Plaza across the country. Already a huge number of customers have received 100 percent cashback.





Walton Computer's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Raad said: The facilities of up to 100 percent cashback are being given so that everyone can afford the advanced technology products manufactured in Bangladesh at affordable prices.





This initiative has created easy scope for everyone including students, service holders and freelancers to avail their necessary digital devices. Customers can get this offer on purchasing computer products and accessories from nearly 600 Walton Plaza across the country.





He said that Walton Computer is now manufacturing and marketing 44 kinds of technology products of 17 categories under 32 brand names. Various customer benefits, including cash discount, EMI and installment facilities, exchange offers and so many are being provided on the purchase of Walton computer products and accessories.





Customers can adjust the received cashback while making cash payment and the offer is also available on the products' purchased with 6-month installment facility at zero interest.





At present, Walton has various model and featured Laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, Android and Windows TAB, monitor, projector, interactive display, printer, tonner, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, WiFi router, network switch, USB hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, earphone, headphone, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, type C and HDMI cable and converter, electric bike etc.





Customers are having up to 2 years after sales service on a laptop and up to 3 years on desktop.