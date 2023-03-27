Video
Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Coca-Cola to enhance water resilience for 40,000 Ctg poor

The Coca-Cola Foundation recently awarded a grant to Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) to enhance water resilience for 40,000 residents of low-income communities (LICs) in Chattogram.

The project aims to increase access to clean, safe water supply through upgraded infrastructure and services, and improve water usage behaviours in the communities.

The pilot project "Enhancing community water resilience for low-income communities" will demonstrate climate-resilient water facilities in LICs. It will also promote water stewardship, helping protect water supplies from exploitation, contamination, and wastage while reducing risks of water-related illnesses and supporting water conservation and security.

Coca-Cola Foundation President Saadia Madsbjerg said: "Sustainable access to safe water is a core priority area for The Coca-Cola Foundation and we are proud to support the work of WSUP in improving water access in Chattogram."

The framework of the project will be divided into three parts - communal water supply points, water management, conservation, and hygiene and institutional sustainability for greater impact and higher reach.

The communal water supply points will focus on improving and extending safely managed water supply facilities for 8,000 people in selected LICs. Water management, conservation and hygiene activities will try to improve water management and usage behaviours of LIC residents, reaching 40,000 people.

At the same time, the institutional sustainability part of the project will provide institutional training to local government bodies to strengthen and deliver sustainable water supply services.

Md Habibur Rahman, acting country manager of WSUP said, "A significant number of low-income communities reside in Chattogram.

They are the backbone of society and their contribution to society is commendable. It gives me pleasure that with the support of The Coca-Cola Foundation, we will be able to bring a positive change in their life and help them develop their communities."

The announcement of this project was shared during World Water Day celebration organised by WSUP and Chattogram WASA.    �UNB


