Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:34 PM
Home Business

ICMAB holds orientation for new students in Khulna

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Recently, Khulna Branch of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) organised an "Orientation Programme" for the newly admitted Khulna-based students of the session January-June 2023, says a press release.

One of the many flagship initiatives of ICMAB is initiating academic briefings at places with the need to ensure professionally guided service for the students so as not to feel unprofessional behavior regarding reciprocal interaction. An initiative of such kind indubitably supports the development of a strong CMA profession and helps the Institute to mark its footprint in the development of Bangladesh towards world-class professionalism.

ICMAB President  Md. Abdur Rahman Khan attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. The chief guest congratulated the Khulna Branch Councils and the officials of the Institute for such an initiative that could contribute positively to the CMA students in their path of learning. The ICMAB President pleasantly addressed the gathering and shared the commitment of his council to the development of ICMAB.

KBC Chairman  Ashok Kumar Debnath presided over the program. ICMAB Secretary  Md. Kausar Alam, Treasurer  Md. Akhtaruzzaman and Professor Business Administration Discipline of Khulna University  S.M. Zahidur Rahman, was also present as special guests.

At the beginning of the program, New elected Chairman  Md. Arifur Rahman and present Secretary  Abdul Motaleb gave a welcome speech.
A large number of students from several parts of Khulna attended the programme.


