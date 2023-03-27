Banglalink, a2i team up to accelerate Smart BD Vision Banglalink and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to open up new opportunities to "accelerate" the materialisation of the Smart Bangladesh Vision.





Under this partnership, Banglalink and a2i will explore the prospects of collaboration in a multitude of areas such as business development, education, Digibox, payment aggregation, MyGov services, village digital booth, interactive voice response (IVR) and data analytics, a2i Innovation Fund, and EkShop.





Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director of a2i, said: "It's great to have a partner like Banglalink, which has a successful track record of advancing the country's digital landscape. Their expertise can be highly effective in facilitating the government's ICT projects."





Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said: "We are very pleased to form this partnership with a2i.







This collaboration aims to explore several areas of mutual interest, and we believe it has the potential to bring about positive changes in the country's digital landscape." �UNB