Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP, Chorki to offer unlimited entertainment

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

GP, Chorki to offer unlimited entertainment

GP, Chorki to offer unlimited entertainment

Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has recently partnered with Chorki, the country's award-winning OTT platform, to offer a wide array of content for binge lovers in Bangladesh.

 GP's partnership with Chorki is a significant step forward for the OTT industry in Bangladesh, offering simplified solutions and the best possible entertainment experience to its customers and catering to their digital lifestyle through its network, says a press release.

Bangladeshi audiences can look forward to an unparalleled entertainment experience with both companies' combined resources and expertise. Under this partnership, Chorki will be an exclusive partner of Grameenphone for six months. Customers can easily opt-in through the MyGP app and choose any entertainment packs.

 Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer and Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer graced the event on behalf of GP whereas from the other side and Redoan Rony, Chorki's Chief Operating Officer;  Anindo Banerjee, Chorki Head of Content and Faisal Rahman, Chorki Lead, Marketing & Growth were present at the agreement signing ceremony along with other high officials.

 Solaiman Alam, CDO, GP, said, "On our journey of connecting people to what matters most to them, it has become even more crucial for us to continue our customer-centric approach. Streaming is now part and parcel of the digital generation's lives. Grameenphone believes in introducing the most relevant product and services for our customers. Through this collaboration with Chorki, we aim to delight them through simplified and convenient processes of accessing entertainment on the go, through easy packs, ushering in a new era of a behavioural shift in entertainment." 

 The CEO of Chorki, Redoan Rony, said "Chorki's relationship with Grameenphone started on a great note. The approaches Grameenphone chose to deliver each of Chorki's contents to the audience are impeccable. I want to express my gratitude to them and hope that our collaboration brings success to both parties*

 GP customers can avail of Chorki's premium Bangla content through various lucrative and affordable entertainment data packs, giving customers access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and other digital content. Customers can now enjoy more content by paying less. To avail of the experience, please check the MyGP app.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022
Japan focuses on Matarbari port for regional economic growth
GP, a2i launch efficient payment method for govt services
Price of broiler chicken coming down at market level
Ctg WASA celebrates Independence Day
Over 23,000 techies lose jobs in nearly 82 Indian startups to date
IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance
JKTPO participates in Source India BD Exhibition in Dhaka


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft