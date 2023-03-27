GP, Chorki to offer unlimited entertainment Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has recently partnered with Chorki, the country's award-winning OTT platform, to offer a wide array of content for binge lovers in Bangladesh.





GP's partnership with Chorki is a significant step forward for the OTT industry in Bangladesh, offering simplified solutions and the best possible entertainment experience to its customers and catering to their digital lifestyle through its network, says a press release.







Bangladeshi audiences can look forward to an unparalleled entertainment experience with both companies' combined resources and expertise. Under this partnership, Chorki will be an exclusive partner of Grameenphone for six months. Customers can easily opt-in through the MyGP app and choose any entertainment packs.







Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer and Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer graced the event on behalf of GP whereas from the other side and Redoan Rony, Chorki's Chief Operating Officer; Anindo Banerjee, Chorki Head of Content and Faisal Rahman, Chorki Lead, Marketing & Growth were present at the agreement signing ceremony along with other high officials.







Solaiman Alam, CDO, GP, said, "On our journey of connecting people to what matters most to them, it has become even more crucial for us to continue our customer-centric approach. Streaming is now part and parcel of the digital generation's lives. Grameenphone believes in introducing the most relevant product and services for our customers. Through this collaboration with Chorki, we aim to delight them through simplified and convenient processes of accessing entertainment on the go, through easy packs, ushering in a new era of a behavioural shift in entertainment."







The CEO of Chorki, Redoan Rony, said "Chorki's relationship with Grameenphone started on a great note. The approaches Grameenphone chose to deliver each of Chorki's contents to the audience are impeccable. I want to express my gratitude to them and hope that our collaboration brings success to both parties*





GP customers can avail of Chorki's premium Bangla content through various lucrative and affordable entertainment data packs, giving customers access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and other digital content. Customers can now enjoy more content by paying less. To avail of the experience, please check the MyGP app.