IBBL- Ria Money holds 3rd motorcycle handover festival

The motorcycle handover ceremony of the 3rd winner of Islami Bank-Ria Money Transfer Cash Remittance fiesta was held at Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy recently, says a press release.





Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank handed over the motorcycle to Lovely Begum, wife of Malaysia expatriate Abdur Rahim, a customer of Bagha branch of IBBL.





Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, A.K.M Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice President and Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, head of Rajshahi Zone were present on the occasion.







Customers can win one motorcycle every banking day for receiving cash remittances by expatriates through Ria Money Transfer in this ongoing campaign till May 14, 2023.