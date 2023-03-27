Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP Tangram Tech Solutions Limited- Oracle Netsuite Solution partner from Bangladesh on March 22 announced that Imagine Properties Limited goes live on Oracle NetSuite - the leading integrated cloud business software suite, including business accounting, ERP, CRM, and e-commerce software.





Tangram Tech Solutions Ltd, the only Oracle NetSuite (ERP) partner in Bangladesh and Imagine Properties Ltd, one of Bangladesh's most committed and forward-thinking real estate companies, have agreed to implement Oracle NetSuite (ERP) in May 2022 to automate all operational and business processes of Imagine Properties.





Dayem Khandker, Managing Director of Tangram Tech Solutions Limited and on behalf of Imagine Properties Ltd; M Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, chairman; Laique Ali Chowdhury, Managing Director, both were present at the time when the software went live.





During the event, M Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, chairman of Imagine Properties Ltd said, "When we sat for the UAT (User Acceptance Training) and reviewed the system, I found my team developed a deep understanding of the different business processes, workflows, how the data are moving, and all. I was amazed seeing the collaboration of Tangrams' team and my team and thanks to Tangram for making this possible."





Tangram Tech Solutions Limited is the only Solution Partner of Oracle Netsuite in Bangladesh with its own development and implementation team- a bunch of young and dedicated developers who have vast knowledge of NetSuite ERP.





Tangram tech Solutions Limited analyzed Imagine Properties' business and operation requirements and designed and implemented suitable Netsuite modules to automate all the operational and business processes in Imagine Properties Limited.