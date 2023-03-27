Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Business Desk

Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP

Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP

Tangram Tech Solutions Limited- Oracle Netsuite Solution partner from Bangladesh on March 22 announced that Imagine Properties Limited goes live on Oracle NetSuite - the leading integrated cloud business software suite, including business accounting, ERP, CRM, and e-commerce software.

Tangram Tech Solutions Ltd, the only Oracle NetSuite (ERP) partner in Bangladesh and Imagine Properties Ltd, one of Bangladesh's most committed and forward-thinking real estate companies, have agreed to implement Oracle NetSuite (ERP) in May 2022 to automate all operational and business processes of Imagine Properties.

Dayem Khandker, Managing Director of Tangram Tech Solutions Limited and on behalf of Imagine Properties Ltd; M Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, chairman; Laique Ali Chowdhury, Managing Director, both were present at the time when the software went live.

During the event, M Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, chairman of Imagine Properties Ltd said, "When we sat for the UAT (User Acceptance Training) and reviewed the system, I found my team developed a deep understanding of the different business processes, workflows, how the data are moving, and all. I was amazed seeing the collaboration of Tangrams' team and my team and thanks to Tangram for making this possible."

Tangram Tech Solutions Limited is the only Solution Partner of Oracle Netsuite in Bangladesh with its own development and implementation team- a bunch of young and dedicated developers who have vast knowledge of NetSuite ERP.

Tangram tech Solutions Limited analyzed Imagine Properties' business and operation requirements and designed and implemented suitable Netsuite modules to automate all the operational and business processes in Imagine Properties Limited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022
Japan focuses on Matarbari port for regional economic growth
GP, a2i launch efficient payment method for govt services
Price of broiler chicken coming down at market level
Ctg WASA celebrates Independence Day
Over 23,000 techies lose jobs in nearly 82 Indian startups to date
IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance
JKTPO participates in Source India BD Exhibition in Dhaka


Latest News
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Tokyo stocks open higher
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft