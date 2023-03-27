Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day Sonali Bank Ltd chalked out different programmes to celebrate the National and Independence Day-2023.





Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim along with other officials and employees placed floral wreath at the National Martyrs Memorial at Savar and at the portrait of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 Number, marking the Independence and National Day, says a press release.





A special Doa Mahfil was held at the Bank's head office conference room on Sunday morning.



Later, Bank's Chairman of the Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, CEO and Managing Director Md.



Afzal Karim and Board of Directors placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay homage to the architect of the country.







Bank's Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, other officials and employees were present on the occasion.