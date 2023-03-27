IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2023 on Sunday, says a press release.





Md. Joynal Abedin and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Directors and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank placed floral wreath on behalf of the Bank.







Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer along with Senior officials and employees were present on the occasion.