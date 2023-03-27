Digital nano loans can speed up financial inclusionShamsul Huda AGAM a UK based financial technology company which is now operating in Bangladesh and allows new generation software in getting early access to wages to employees working in banks and in other institutions.





The artificial intelligence (AI) driven company also arranges nano digital loans against salaries and also making bridges between banks and clients engaged in micro, cottage and sub-sectors (CMSME) merchants to get digital loans on terms and condition basis.





It is working as a technology driven gateway and digital arms of banks as it is connecting banks with borrowers.







The AGAM technology system counts salaries of employees as collateral for lending in advance and it is also used collateral for digital nano loans. The system helps in getting nano loans by blue collar RMG workers through their mobile in 5 minutes.





Currently it is providing services to Prime Bank on pilot basis in paying advance wage to employees. Under this system employees can draw from 30 to 50 per cent of their salaries in advance.





Shabnam Nida Wazed, Founder and CEO of the tech company AGAM said her company itself does not lend any money. They just facilitate with software systems."We are just a match maker and provide financial technology based services to banks and companies that they use the system in providing loans under new way", she said.





"We just get a commission from our clients and the lending rates for borrowing are as per Bangladesh Bank announced rate. Currently it is in single digit, she further said.







Shabnam said, "We established partnership with Software Shop Limited (SSL) few months ago". SSL is one of the leading technology companies in Bangladesh that specializes in software development and IT-enabled services, with a strong presence in fintech and digital payment industries.





"We intend to enable financial institutions in growth markets to accelerate the digitalization of products and services to their customers through its Banking-as-a-Service platform."





She said CMSME loans - partnered with SSL wireless to provide working capital for their 125,000 merchants through Easy Merchants from partner banks.





"Our platform is powered by its dynamic AI credit scoring algorithm, enabling lending to a broader community. Our customers are supported in their financial journey with AGAM International's digital mentoring app to become more bankable, improving both financial literacy and credit scores.







Our company's scalable neo banking model provides transparent, dynamic, de-risked credit decisions for financial institutions", she said.





AGAM is also the technology behind Bangladesh's first and only end-to-end digital Microfinance platform called SBK foundation, which is also Sharia based. Currently among other services it facilitates Foodpanda riders in buying bikes and mobile phone on credit from April.







Shajgoj merchants can access working capital. RMG workers can buy grocery in credit via Apon Well-being and Niramoy health tech customers can buy medicine in credit.





"We are also working with four other Bangladeshi private banks to install such systems that their employees can draw salaries in advance and they can also provide digital nano loans to employees of other companies under AGAM installed record keeping system", Shabnam said.





Shabnam Nida Wazed talked with the Daily Observer last week on Bangladesh's digital payments, financial inclusions and future transformations)For nano loans with Prime Bank the fin-tech company won the EFMA-Adventure Wards 2021 on banking innovation and Asian Technology Excellence awards 2022 for AI in Banking.