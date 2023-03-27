Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Argentina foreign currency debt near default after downgrade: Fitch

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, March 26: Fitch Ratings downgraded Argentina's foreign currency debt on Friday by two notches to leave it hovering one level above default.

The debt downgrade from CCC- to C suggests that the ratings agency believes a default is "imminent," and comes shortly after an Argentinian government decree forcing domestic public sector entities to swap their foreign currency-denominated debt for debt denominated in the domestic currency, the peso.

Fitch said Argentina would be downgraded further still to Restricted Default once the exchanges have been carried out.

In its explanation as to what constitutes a default event it pointed to "a unilateral exchange
initiated by the sovereign on a public debt security" and "a forced redenomination of sovereign debt into a different currency."

Argentina had made the decision to halt the fall in its international reserves, in part due to a scarcity of foreign currency and exchange volatility in the financial sector.

"In a sustained manner, the state will gain the capacity to act in the financial dollar markets, which will make it possible to avoid disruptive increases," Deputy Economy Minister Gabriel Rubinstein had said previously on Twitter.

He said Argentina was looking to "strengthen the macroeconomic order" with this move.

According to the central bank, Argentina has brute international reserves of just over $37.5 billion, but the net figure is considerably lower, analysts say.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD footwear exports to US rise by 64.40pc in 2022
Japan focuses on Matarbari port for regional economic growth
GP, a2i launch efficient payment method for govt services
Price of broiler chicken coming down at market level
Ctg WASA celebrates Independence Day
Over 23,000 techies lose jobs in nearly 82 Indian startups to date
IMF says risks to financial stability have increased, calls for vigilance
JKTPO participates in Source India BD Exhibition in Dhaka


Latest News
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Tokyo stocks open higher
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft