Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:32 PM
Home Business

Peninsula Ctg offers traditional Iftar and Sehri experience

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 26: Chattogram's Star Hotel 'Peninsula Chittagong' has organized  luxurious and royal Iftar dinner and Sehri with healthy and delicious local and international dishes for the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Takeaway packages are also offered separately at Laguna Restaurant, Cirrus Sky Dining and Saint's Cafe for Iftar dinner and Sehri.

Peninsula Chittagong hosts buffet Iftar and dinner buffet with 100+ domestic and international menus at Tk 3400 per person (all inclusive) with buy one get one free offer for cardholders of certain banks.

Customers can enjoy the Sehri buffet at Laguna restaurant at Tk 2000. In addition, Cirrus Sky Dining, among other outlets on the Peninsula, has an offer of exclusive Arabic platters for Ramadan at Tk  3162 ++ for  two people.

Saint's Cafe, located on the ground floor of the Peninsula, hosts three different Sehri platters.  This arrangement of fusion flavors includes Bengali Platter, Asian Platter and Continental Platter at Tk 696++. Guests can enjoy these platters at Seheri till 4 am.

Besides, Peninsula special Iftar takeaway box with a variety of Iftar items at Tk 791++ available on foodpanda, Pathaofood and Hungrynaki.

General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, Sumedha Gunawardana said: "This time guests can experience sumptuous Ramadan Iftar prepared by our Executive Chef Erfan and his culinary team.

 If you want to change your taste buds, you have to come to our restaurant. This time we have prepared a menu with hundreds of items."


