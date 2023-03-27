4 burnt, 20 rooms gutted in Kaptan Bazar fire





Four persons sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at the sweepers' colony in Kaptan Bazar near Jai Kali Temple early Monday.





Injured Geeta Rani, 64, Kanta Rani, 60, Raju, 60, and Afzal Hossain, 52, are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.





Twenty tin-shed rooms were burned down in the fire.





The blaze broke out at the colony around 3:20am on Monday and spread soon.

"Primarily it is suspected that the fire might have originated from a gas cylinder explosion. Other residents, whose houses under Hanif flyover, have been removed," he added.





It was learnt that there are total of 42 rooms in two sheds for the sweepers under the Hanif flyover. Of those, 20 were burnt down.





TF



Fire Service's director Lt Col Tajul Islam Chowdhury said a total of seven firefighting units managed to douse the fire at about 4:30am.