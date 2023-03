Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum







fire broke out at Mohakhali Sattola slum in the city around 6am on Monday.

Responding to the call, two firefighting units rushed to the spot. Later, seven more joined with them and managed to douse the blaze after around two hours of frantic efforts.





The fire was doused around 8:10am.





Primarily, the reason behind the blaze and the extent of damage could not be known, said Fire Service and Civil Defence official Anwarul Islam Dolon.





TF