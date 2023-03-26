Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

52nd Independence Day

Xi greets President

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Bangladesh on its 52nd Independence Day on Saturday.

Praising Bangladesh's progress in various economic and social undertakings, he said, "The tremendous achievements scored by the Bangladeshi government and people have been widely commended by the international community."

In a message of felicitation the Chinese President wrote, "On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in my own name, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Md Abdul Hamid and to the government and people of your country".

Mentioning Bangladesh's strides toward the dream of 'Sonar Bangla', he also said that the China-Bangladesh friendship boasts of a long history and will grow even stronger.

"At present, China and Bangladesh are enjoying solid and profound political trust, and practical cooperation has been advancing steadily," he added.

He further said that the joint construction of the 'The Belt and Road Initiative' has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and its peoples.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I stand ready to work with Your Excellency to push the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height."

Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, and Qin Gang, State Councillor of the State Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent messages of felicitation separately to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Foreign Minister Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen on the same day.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi greets President
Prez for  sustainable uplift
Independence and National Day today
Let's get rid of hunger, poverty: PM
Nation observes Genocide Day with PM calling for its int’l recognition
Dhaka, Moscow to talk in person how to repay instalments
IGP not in the know of Arav's detention in Dubai
BNP is a dalal party of Pakistan: Quader


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft