Independence and National Day today The nation is all set to celebrate the 53rd Independence and National Day in a befitting manner today pledging to take the country towards prosperity in the spirit of the Liberation War and getting rid of hunger and poverty.





The day's programmes will begin by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.





The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rise of sun while all streets and important city intersections will be decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.





Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands will be illuminated with colourful lights.





The National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar will be the main venue of the celebration of the day where President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.





National dailies will bring out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels will air special programmes on Liberation War, highlighting the significance of the day.





Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and other social and cultural organisations will arrange discussions, cultural programmes and sports competitions while painting competitions for children, essay and debate competitions will also be organized.





Liberation War based documentaries and movies will be screened at cinema halls across the country. Reception will be accorded to freedom fighters and the members of martyred freedom fighters at city, district and upazila levels, while Bangladesh Postal Office will publish commemorative postal stamps.





Special prayers will be offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the Liberation War and all other patriotic sons of the soil.





Improved meals will be served to the inmates of hospitals, jails, old homes and orphanages to mark the day. All children's parks and museums in the country will remain open for all.





Ships of Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard will be kept open for public at Chattogram, Khulna, Mongla and Payra ports and Dhaka's Sadarghat, Narayanganj's Pagla, Barisal and Chandpur BIWTA dockside from 9:00am to 2:00pm on the day.





The missions abroad will also celebrate the day through similar programmes.





Different political parties including Awami League (AL) as well as socio-cultural and professional organisations have also taken various programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.





The ruling AL has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Independence and National Day today.





As part of the programme, the national and party flags will be hoisted at Bangabandhu Bhaban along with central and party offices across the country today morning immediately after sunrise, said a press release.





Rich tributes will be paid at the National Mausoleum in Savar on behalf of AL at 5:57am.





AL leaders and activists will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number-32 at 6:45am maintaining health guidelines.





Doa mahfil (special prayers) will be arranged at the mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayer.





Christian community members will arrange special prayers at Tejgaon Church at 8:00am and Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-a Senpara Parbata, Mirpur-10) at one minute past zero hours, Buddhist community members will hold prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda at 10:00am and Hindu community members will arrange prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11:00am.





A delegation of the party will place wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:00am while doa and milad mahfil will be arranged there.





AL will hold a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 11:00am on March 27.





AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair and take part in the discussion.





Every year, the March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of the history's blackest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25 in 1971, achieving the long-cherished independence on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.





In the wake of the military crackdown, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who became the undisputed leader of the then Pakistan following the massive victory of his party, Awami League, in the 1970 general elections, declared the independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 (the night following March 25) in 1971 at his historic Road-32 residence at Dhanmondi in the city.





The great leader also called upon the people to build up strong resistance against the Pakistani barbaric occupation forces. The Pakistani military junta, in a bid to stop the legitimate movement of the Bengalis, arrested Bangabandhu on that night following his declaration of independence.





Later, Bangabandhu was taken to the then West Pakistan where he had to spend nine months in a dark condemned cell.





Bangabandhu wrote down the declaration of independence soon after the Pakistani army cracked down on the fateful night of March 25 in 1971.





The declaration of independence was soon put on air by wireless. The declaration was first broadcast by Awami League leader MA Hannan from Kalurghat Radio Station in the port city of Chittagong on March 26 in 1971.





The Pakistani military junta in their monstrous outburst unleashed a bloody holocaust breaking the silence of the night following March 25 in 1971 when they mercilessly killed hundreds of innocent sleeping Bengalis, including teachers, students, police, soldiers, pedestrians and rickshaw-pullers.





The nation soon launched the War of Liberation at the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early hours of March 26.





People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, will also lay wreaths at the national memorial in the morning on the day.Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country on December 16 in 1971 with the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces, who killed three million innocent civilians, perpetrated atrocities on two lakh Bengali women and burnt down lakhs of houses across the country during the nine-month bloody war.