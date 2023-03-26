Let's get rid of hunger, poverty: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged all to work for building a golden Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty.





"Let us join hands to build the Golden Bangladesh, free from hunger and poverty, by upholding the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.





Bangladesh celebrates the national day on March 26 when Bangabandhu declared the independence from Pakistan in 1971.





In her message Hasina extended her sincere greetings to all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.





She made the call in a recorded radio and televised message on the eve of the 52nd Independence Day of Bangladesh.She said that people of the country attained their victory and got an independent and sovereign Bangladesh through the political struggle of 23 years and nine months of Liberation War fought under the leadership of the Father of the Nation. �UNB