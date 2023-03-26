Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IGP not in the know of Arav's detention in Dubai

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Saturday said they have no information on whether Dubai police arrested Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a police murder case.

Responding to a query of journalists after an Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) programme at a hotel in Karwan Bazar in the city, the IGP said, "We don't have any information on whether Arav is detained there or not."

He said a red notice has been issued against Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islam Apon, the gold trader in Dubai.

Chowdhury Mamun said communication with Interpol and Dubai police is still underway in this connection.

 Asked about whether there will be any problem in bringing Arav back as he is now holding an Indian passport, the IGP said, "We are working on it."

On April 11 in 2019, the Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet against 10 people, including Arav alias Rabiul in connection with the murder of Mamun Imran Khan, the then inspector of the Special Branch of the police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi greets President
Prez for  sustainable uplift
Independence and National Day today
Let's get rid of hunger, poverty: PM
Nation observes Genocide Day with PM calling for its int’l recognition
Dhaka, Moscow to talk in person how to repay instalments
IGP not in the know of Arav's detention in Dubai
BNP is a dalal party of Pakistan: Quader


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft