BNP is a dalal party of Pakistan: Quader

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is a dalal (broker) party of Pakistan and that is why it should be resisted.

He made the remark while speaking at a rally in front of AL's Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office.

Dhaka south and north units of Awami League arranged the joint rally, marking the Genocide Day on March 25.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is the spokesperson of evil communal forces and militancy.

Fakhrul claimed that Pakistan era was better than Bangladesh, which means that he holds the spirit of Pakistan, the AL general secretary said.

He said Pakistan did not express sorry or seek apology yet for the genocide it carried out during the Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.

Quader said BNP is a datal party of Pakistan as it believes in the spirit of Pakistan. "They (BNP) must be resisted and defeated. Those who say Pakistan era was good are actually the servants and brokers of Pakistan," he added.

"Why did not BNP hold any programme on the National Genocide Day (March 25)? Why BNP does not observe the March 25?" he questioned, saying that BNP does not hold the spirit of March 25 and 26 and it sits quietly on the Genocide Day.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Tofazzal Hossain Chowhury Maya and Advocate Quamrul Islam, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Mirza Azam and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, its general secretary SM Mannan Kochi and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir.      �BSS


« PreviousNext »

