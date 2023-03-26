Video
Two days left for Hajj registration

Response insignificant despite package cost cut

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

The latest deadline of Hajj registration for the Bangladesh pilgrims would expire in the next two days. However, the response of intending pilgrims remained poor in spite of a minimal cost reduction of Hajj packages for the pilgrimage this year.

Only 498 people have registered in the last three days after the extension of  time for the fifth time keeping some 11,106 vacancies in the quota allocated to Bangladesh. Of the 11,106 unregistered quota of pilgrims, around 11,000 still remained unregistered despite allowing under 12 children to perform the pilgrimage.

In this situation, the Religious Affairs Ministry has also expressed frustration over filing the quota of 127,198 the Saudi Arabian government allocated to Bangladesh.

On last Wednesday, the Religious Affairs Ministry announced to reduce the Hajj package by Tk11,725 after widespread criticism due to the high cost of Hajj packages for this year's Hajj.

The desired response has not been achieved even after extension of time of registration till March 27 for the fifth time SEE in the public and private sector, according to the Ministry officials.

Officials said the number of private registration is gradually increasing, but the number of government registration is very poor. Only 166 pilgrims have been officially registered in the last one week.

The Ministry officials said that since the cost of Hajj is high this year, it's noticed that a decline in the registration from the beginning. But they hope that the quota will be filled by next Monday.

"It will not be possible to extend the time of registration again," Ministry's Additional Secretary (Hajj) Matiul Islam said, adding, "We have to rent houses in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrims. Apart from this, Hajj pilgrims have to complete other formalities including visa and training."

The Holy Hajj will be held on June 27 (9 Zilhaj) this year subject to the sighting of the moon. According to the Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia, 127,198 people from Bangladesh will be able to perform Hajj this year.



