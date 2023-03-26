Don't invite us anymore, Fakhrul urges EC

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the Election Commission (EC) not to send anymore invitation letters to BNP for discussion.





He said this at a discussion meeting on the occasion of Independence and National Day organized by BNP at Kazi Bashir Auditorium in the capital.





Asking, "Why EC harassed them unnecessarily by sending letters one after another?" Fakhrul advised them, "You live like decent people and draw your salary."





BNP Secretary General said EC wants to use EVM but they cannot. The previous EC spent crores of take in the name of training. Now they need to find out other profitable projects.





"Don't belittle yourself by saying all these things about the National elections unnecessarily," he added.







EC led by Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday, issued an invitation letter to the BNP for second time.





"That's why there are new strategies now. Among them, the latest strategy is the Election Commission's letter to us," he also said.







Fakhrul is not finalizing whether BNP will accept EC's call or not. He said, "I don't want to talk about it now. We have a standing committee meeting on Monday, the final decision will be taken at the meeting."





Fakhrul also said BNP has no trust in the current EC. He claimed that no election will be fair with Awami League in power.





He said, "The one and only crisis is, who will run the government during the elections? Not only the general elections, no local government elections can be fair under this government."







"Awami League has planned a new game," said Fakhrul.







He said there was no vote in the election in 2014. In 154 constituencies AL men were elected without voting. We do not know of any such election in the history of the world. In 2018 no one could vote, voting ended the previous night of the election. "





Referring to that letter, BNP Secretary General said, "Could anyone vote during the last election? But our neighbouring countries are saying that the voting will not go on like previous elections. The Japanese ambassador said that he had never heard of a midnight voting."BNP Secretary General said on the government's bragging of development, "Recently I went to Barishal, on my way I saw the bridge repairing work is going on by closing half of the bridge." "Not even a year has passed, the repair work has started on Padma Bridge. This is the pattern of their development," he said.