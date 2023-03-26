Noman Al Mahmud gets AL nomination for Ctg-8 bypoll

Chattogram city Awami League (AL) Organizing Secretary Noman Al Mahmud has got the party nomination as AL's candidate in the Chattogram-8 ((Boalkhali, Chandgaon and one part of Panchlaish) seat by-election.





AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed it to the journalists after the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting held at Ganabhaban, official residence of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday.







AL Parliamentary Nomination Board President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.





On February 5 at 12:38 am, Chattogram-8 constituency Member of Parliament Moslem Uddin Ahmad passed away while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. He was suffering from cancer for a long time.





The late AL leader M Kofil Uddin won from this seat in the country's first parliamentary elections held in 1973 with the boat symbol. BNP and Jatiya Party candidates represented this constituency in the next six elections.







In 2008, Mayeen Uddin Khan Badal of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), a partner of the Grand Alliance, again became a Member of Parliament with the boat symbol. Then he was elected Member of Parliament in the elections held in December 2014 and lastly in 2018.





According to AL office, total 27 aspirants collected nomination forms of AL for the by-election of the constituency which will be held on April 27 this year.