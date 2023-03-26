Rooppur N-power plant MD’s driver found dead in car at Kumarkhali

KUSHTIA, Mar 25: Police on Saturday morning recovered the body of young man from a car at Sadipur ghat area under Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia. The body was found inside a sack.





The deceased was Samrat Ali, 26. He was from Ishwardi upazila in Pabna. He was the driver of the car.





It was learnt that the white car of Toyota Land Cruiser belonged to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant managing director, a Russian official.





Police, however, detained Shima Khatun, wife of Samrat's friend Momin, in connection with the incident.





The car was at the ghat for the last two days, according to local people. Getting bad smell from the car this morning, they informed the police. Police recovered the body around 8am.





Samrat's family filed a GD with Ishwardi Police Station on March 23 as they failed to find him after a long search. They talked to Samrat last at 8pm on March 23.





Police and family suspect that Momin and his wife might have killed Samrat. Momin is absconding.Kumarkhali Police Station OC Mohsin Hossain said legal process to hand over the body and the car is under process.