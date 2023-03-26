Govt set to appoint foreign operator for New Mooring Container Terminal

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 25: The Bangladesh government has taken a first ever decision to appoint a foreign operator for a container terminal of Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country.





The government took the decision to lease out New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to foreign operator to bring in competition among the terminal operators and make available the international standard services for the port users.





The decision came in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on March 23.





The CCEA approved the appointment of an international standard private operator for the operation and maintenance of the NCT and Overflow Container Yard in line with the Procurement Guidelines for PPP Project, 2018.





From the very beginning, the NCT had been operated by a local operator but the port users were found unsatisfied with the service provided.





The government is currently in discussion with the Dubai-based global terminal operator DP World. Two years back the Dubai-based company expressed their interest to invest US $ 1 billion in port construction and management, container terminals and the container supply chain infrastructure in the country to run the NCT.





Following that, the government is in talks with DP World on the operation of the NCT. A DP World delegation, led by Rizwan Soomer, chief executive officer of the company for this subcontinent, visited Bangladesh last year and had meetings with high-ups of the government on the proposal.





Foreign operators like AP M�ller-Maersk, DP World, Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, CMA CGM, and PSA Singapore are in the race to invest in the Bangladeshi logistics sector and port terminal operations.





The government is also in the final stage of negotiations regarding handing over the newly built Patenga Container Terminal to Saudi's Read Sea Gateway Terminal for operation and maintenance for a long period.





Construction of the NCT having five jetties was completed in 2007 while Saif Powertec Ltd has been operating two jetties-No 2 and 3 -- of the terminal since May 2007 on an ad hoc basis.





The CPA through two separate tenders appointed Saif Powertec Limited as an operator for NCT jetty No 2 and 3 and Saif Powertec Ltd's joint venture with two other firms-A&J Traders and M/s MH Chowdhury Limited-as operator for jetty No 4 and 5.