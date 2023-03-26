Mahbub Nahid wins Artlit Best Book award

Mahbub Nahid, a young author of fiction, has won the Artlit Best Book Award-2023. For writing the book "Prem Jamuna Matal Hawa" he was honoured.







State Minister for Culture KM Khalid officially presented the award at Barnali Studio in Kathalbagan, in the capital recently.





Expressing his feelings, Mahbub Nahid said, "I feel honoured to receive the award. What could be a greater recognition than an award, apparently?







So, I express my gratitude to the authorities and to the learned jury. Their assessment will guide me in a new way. I want to continue to study literature throughout my life."





There are 15 novels that Mahbub Nahid has published so far. Notable among these are: Monosite, Chowdhury Bari, Abola, Konthacharcha and Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo.