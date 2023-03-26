Discussion on Genocide Day held at NSU

North South University (NSU) on Saturday organized a discussion session to commemorate the victims of one of the most tragic genocides in history. This atrocity was perpetrated by the Pakistani Army on March 25, 1971.





The programme featured a special prayer, a documentary film screening of 'Stop Genocide' by celebrated filmmaker Zahir Raihan, and a one-minute blackout as a tribute to the victims of the harrowing night of March 25, 1971.





Aroma Dutta, MP was present as the chief guest while Prof Dr Nuzhat Choudhury delivered keynote speech. Prof M Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of NSU chaired the discussion.





Prof Dr Nuzhat Chowdhury urged the students to learn real history of Bangladesh's independence war. She also demanded immediate international recognition of 25th March genocide to prevent such atrocities elsewhere in the future.