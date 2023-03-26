Video
ATM Zafar: Unforgettable name in history of Liberation War

Souvenir in commemoration of him unveiled

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
DU Correspondent

Room No-303 of the then Iqbal Hall (now Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall) of Dhaka University (DU) was flooded with blood and shredded pieces of flesh of ATM Zafar Alam, the then president of the hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, on March 25 in 1971.

Zafar, an unforgettable name in the history of the great Liberation War, is claimed to be the first martyred on this darkest night.

In commemoration of the greatest son of the soil, Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Foundation on Saturday unveiled the cover of a souvenir titled 'Smritite Bhashshor Shaheed Zafar', which is edited by his younger brother Md Shafiul Alam, also former Cabinet Secretary of the country.

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former President Zillur Rahman, Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman wrote in the souvenir, among others.

As part of the remembrance of the 52nd death anniversary of Zafar, the foundation held a programme at Abdus Salam Hall of National Press Club on Saturday.

Joint-Secretary of the foundation Md Rafiqul Karim said that Zafar was aware of politics from his early student life and added that he believed in the ideal of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"He was killed when he along with his friends tried to build resistance against the assassins of the Pakistani forces," he added.

Reminiscing memories with Zafar, his college friend Ashraf Ibne Nur said, "Zafar is ever living among us although he is no more. He has been a deep part of my emotion. We are proud of him."

Zafar's university friend Badiul Alam Majumder focused on Jafar's iron hard firmness to liberate the country from the shackles of the then West Pakistan.

He said, "I would be surprised if he did not fight for the emancipation of the country. He was a freedom-loving man."

Speaking as special guest, Md Mominur Rashid Amin, Rector of the BCS Administration Academy, applauded the foundation for the initiative to preserve the memories of Zafar.

"Responding to the call of Bangabandhu, he vowed himself to liberate the country. His dedication will be remembered forever," said Khaja Miah, Secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Md Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Senior Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry, urged all to uphold the apprehension of Zafar, adding, "He (Zafar) had no greed. He knew his life was in danger. Despite this, he stayed in the hall."

Presiding over the function, Shafiul Alam recalled different memories with his brother (Zafar) and his brother's affiliation in the liberation war, by showing slides on a projector.

ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, Housing and Public Works Ministry Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin and Information Commissioner Suraiya Begum addressed the programme, among others.

Martyred ATM Jafar was awarded posthumous Independence Award in 2019.


