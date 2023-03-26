Video
Building catches fire in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 25: A fire broke out at Moti Tower in Chwakbazar area in Chattogram port city on Saturday.

The fire started at a tailor's shop on the ground floor of Moti Tower around 9:45 am and spread soon, said Shahidul Islam, senior station officer of Chandanpura Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one hour.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately. The extent of damages is yet to be ascertained.     �UNB


