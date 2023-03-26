Benuka wins best OTT Music Show award

Benuka' is awarded as the best OTT Music Show in the TRAB (Television Reporters Association of Bangladesh) Musical Award-2022.







TRAB Musical Award programme was held at the Dhaka Club in the Capital on Wednesday with a colorful music fest.





Uday Hakim said, `Benuka' is a musical lab show. This platform is working with all kinds of songs, lyrics and music.







Benuka is also in research with songs and music. Besides that, the different dimension and various aspects, prospects are found from the related discussions.