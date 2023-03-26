Video
Sunday, 26 March, 2023
Editorial

Our message on Independence Day

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023

Today we rather solemnly mark the 52nd anniversary of our Independence Day.

As we observe the auspicious occasion with joy, we also remember those who had to endure unspeakable physical torture, mental anguish and embrace brutal death to free the country from the hands of a sadistic military regime.

The independent Bangladesh emerging in 1971 by holding the hands of Bangabandhu is a matured nation today. From a war ravaged nation and once dubbed as a 'Basket Case', it is fast emerging as a developing nation.

In nominal terms, Bangladesh is the 35th largest economy in the world and 30th largest according to purchasing power parity. It is classified among the Next Eleven emerging market middle income economies and a frontier market. Moreover, it is also encouraging that general poverty rate has fallen from 60 to 30 percent. Gender parity has been achieved in primary and secondary school enrolments.

Standing tall, Bangladesh is one of the few developing countries right on target for achieving most of the Millennium Development Goals, and is considerably ahead on numerable indicators than many countries in the region including India and Pakistan.

While that sounds convincing enough of our economic and infrastructure development, we have a long way to go to ensure equitable distribution of wealth and social justice.

However, we would once more stress on the need for good governance, without which the dreams of our martyrs and freedom fighters will remain largely unfulfilled.

While we observe our Independence Day, we feel it is essential to collectively engage in a deep soul-searching to assess, what we as a nation, can do more to establish a more egalitarian and just society for which our martyrs sacrificed their lives for. That said - on one hand it is important to acknowledge our achievements, while on the other it is crucial to admit our shortfalls and promptly address them to march forward.

Most importantly, the disturbing state of democracy and domestic politics in today's Bangladesh clearly undermines a core principle of our struggle for freedom and independence in 1971. As the run-up to the 12th parliamentary elections in January next year gathers momentum - it is crucial for the government, Election Commission and opposition political parties to ensure that the people elects a political party through a free , fair , all-inclusive and credible elections.   

Not to forget, despite being independent we live in a society where Income inequality is shooting up by the hour, intolerable price hike of essentials are squeezing the best out of ordinary people, violence against women and children are still prevalent, and all-pervading corruption in our public institutions and financial sector is seemingly going out of control. Devoid of a mindset of honest reflection, it will not be possible to overcome our failures.

Happy Independence Day to all our readers.



