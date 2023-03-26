Alarming rise in cybercrimes





Cybercrime involves the use of information technology and modern gadgets like computers, laptops and mobile phones to commit a diverse range of criminal activities that know no borders, either physical or virtual.







The term computer crime and cybercrime is very common nowadays.

Cybercrimes are rapidly increasing in Bangladesh.







In developed countries, laws and policies are in place to control cybercrimes and the misuse of information technology.







In Bangladesh, we have a law with well written rules to deal with cybercrimes, but the implementation of this law is very poor.







Cybercrimes involve intellectual property crime, the sale of illegal articles, email spoofing, pornography, cyber stalking, forgery, unauthorised computer systems, theft of information contained in electronic form, virus attacks, internet time theft, hacking of social media websites, password cracking and financial cybercrimes (ie hacking credit card numbers and bank accounts) and many more.

The government and other law enforcement agencies are trying to find appropriate ways to regulate the internet implement the law.







It is somewhat difficult to regulate such things.





However, some concerned departments are working hard to make the internet safe.

Safwan Majumder
Student, Department of CSE,
UIU