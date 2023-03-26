

Ramadan, a time of introspection



But the reason for the price rises this year appears to be unknown, seems like an upward trend in the prices of the commodities in the local market.



Imports of commodities, which are usually in high demand during Ramadan, have increased ahead of the month of fasting, eliminating concerns about a supply crunch for daily necessities.



This year's Ramadan just commenced, but a segment of traders already appears eager to increase profit margins by raising the prices of different commodities.



Muslims around the world fast during daylight hours, meaning they abstain from eating, drinking or engaging in sexual relations for the duration of their fast. Young children, pregnant women, the old, the sick and travellers are exempted from fasting.



Aside from fasting, Muslims observing Ramadan also increase in spiritual devotional acts such as prayers, giving alms and strengthening family ties. Muslims are also encouraged to share their food with friends, family and neighbours and to reach out to those who may be fasting alone, to share their Ramadan experiences.



At an individual level, fasting encourages to feel an affinity with the poor across the world who have little or no food to eat, whilst for our own bodies, scientific studies have shown that fasting provides several health benefits and forms of intermittent fasting have been incorporated into several diet regimes. At a community level, the breaking of the fast (Iftar) at sunset encourages families and local communities to share their meals together, whilst charity work in local communities typically increases during Ramadan all over the world.



The essence of Ramadan is not simply to refrain from food or drink, as part of the pursuit of greater 'Taqwa,' we should strive to observe the holy month such that we reduce, not increase, our consumption, and preserve the bounties of our beautiful planet.

The Arabic word 'Taqwa' means "forbearance, fear and abstinence." Some descriptions of the term from Islamic sources include: "Allah's consciousness piousness, fear of Allah, love for Allah, and self restraint."



The businessmen in your country must understand the actual meaning of 'Taqwa' and its significance in business not only during Ramadan but also throughout the year.



The ability of individuals to recognize that they are faced with an ethical situation requiring ethical judgment varies, unless the individual recognizes the ethical situation. It is only after the recognition of the ethical situation that the ability of the individual to judge or evaluate the situation gains importance. At this stage, the individual must visualize and evaluate a variety of possible options and choose the most ethical one. Individuals differ in terms of their ability to morally judge and evaluate various ethical options.



In European countries even non-Muslims evaluate the situation of Ramadan and gain its importance by offering goods to people in a reasonable price, so that the Muslims get benefitted in the holy month.



The holy Quran contains a number of verses related to guidance and rules in business such as commercial transactions.



It has become a custom with the country's business people to devour profit in the month of Ramadan. Worst of all the prices of commodities once raised in this month become a new level of hiked prices that do scarcely come down even after the end of Ramadan. Consequently, prices of almost all commodities settle at a new hiked level for all time to come.



After all, most of the members of the business community need to keep in mind that worship is not confined to rituals. All round activities of human beings are included in it. As one worships in the mosques, Eidgahs and in the field of Arafat likewise one has to perform duties in offices, businesses, courts, parliament, educational institutions, farms, mills-factories, war fields, agriculture justly - as per the direction of the Allah (supreme creator) for obtaining His closeness.



Therefore, it is religiously as well as ethically binding on them not to coerce the common people by grabbing exorbitant profit from the fasting folks by taking advantage of the holy month of Ramadan. The businessmen, not by coercing the consumers, in addition to performing outward ceremonial worships, may earn Rahmat (mercy), Magferat (forgiveness) and Nazath (salvation) in the holy month of Ramadan if they honestly desire so.

The writer is sub-editor of the Daily Observer Like clockwork, the prices of Ramadan essentials like edible oil, chickpea, dried pea, date and chicken have started to spiral in the lead-up to the holy month despite no shortage in supply.But the reason for the price rises this year appears to be unknown, seems like an upward trend in the prices of the commodities in the local market.Imports of commodities, which are usually in high demand during Ramadan, have increased ahead of the month of fasting, eliminating concerns about a supply crunch for daily necessities.This year's Ramadan just commenced, but a segment of traders already appears eager to increase profit margins by raising the prices of different commodities.Muslims around the world fast during daylight hours, meaning they abstain from eating, drinking or engaging in sexual relations for the duration of their fast. Young children, pregnant women, the old, the sick and travellers are exempted from fasting.Aside from fasting, Muslims observing Ramadan also increase in spiritual devotional acts such as prayers, giving alms and strengthening family ties. Muslims are also encouraged to share their food with friends, family and neighbours and to reach out to those who may be fasting alone, to share their Ramadan experiences.At an individual level, fasting encourages to feel an affinity with the poor across the world who have little or no food to eat, whilst for our own bodies, scientific studies have shown that fasting provides several health benefits and forms of intermittent fasting have been incorporated into several diet regimes. At a community level, the breaking of the fast (Iftar) at sunset encourages families and local communities to share their meals together, whilst charity work in local communities typically increases during Ramadan all over the world.The essence of Ramadan is not simply to refrain from food or drink, as part of the pursuit of greater 'Taqwa,' we should strive to observe the holy month such that we reduce, not increase, our consumption, and preserve the bounties of our beautiful planet.The Arabic word 'Taqwa' means "forbearance, fear and abstinence." Some descriptions of the term from Islamic sources include: "Allah's consciousnesspiousness, fear of Allah, love for Allah, and self restraint."The businessmen in your country must understand the actual meaning of 'Taqwa' and its significance in business not only during Ramadan but also throughout the year.The ability of individuals to recognize that they are faced with an ethical situation requiring ethical judgment varies, unless the individual recognizes the ethical situation. It is only after the recognition of the ethical situation that the ability of the individual to judge or evaluate the situation gains importance. At this stage, the individual must visualize and evaluate a variety of possible options and choose the most ethical one. Individuals differ in terms of their ability to morally judge and evaluate various ethical options.In European countries even non-Muslims evaluate the situation of Ramadan and gain its importance by offering goods to people in a reasonable price, so that the Muslims get benefitted in the holy month.The holy Quran contains a number of verses related to guidance and rules in business such as commercial transactions.It has become a custom with the country's business people to devour profit in the month of Ramadan. Worst of all the prices of commodities once raised in this month become a new level of hiked prices that do scarcely come down even after the end of Ramadan. Consequently, prices of almost all commodities settle at a new hiked level for all time to come.After all, most of the members of the business community need to keep in mind that worship is not confined to rituals. All round activities of human beings are included in it. As one worships in the mosques, Eidgahs and in the field of Arafat likewise one has to perform duties in offices, businesses, courts, parliament, educational institutions, farms, mills-factories, war fields, agriculture justly - as per the direction of the Allah (supreme creator) for obtaining His closeness.Therefore, it is religiously as well as ethically binding on them not to coerce the common people by grabbing exorbitant profit from the fasting folks by taking advantage of the holy month of Ramadan. The businessmen, not by coercing the consumers, in addition to performing outward ceremonial worships, may earn Rahmat (mercy), Magferat (forgiveness) and Nazath (salvation) in the holy month of Ramadan if they honestly desire so.The writer is sub-editor of the Daily Observer