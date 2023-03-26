

Biased US human rights report



However, he still has a positive view of the Iraq war. According to a survey by Axios and IPS, 26 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of Republicans still think the decision to invade Iraq was correct. By early 2004, reports of war crimes and atrocities had further tarnished America's image. The images that emerge during the US invasion of the infamous prison during Saddam's reign are shocking. The US military also tortures civilians. In Haditha in 2005, US naval forces killed 24 unarmed people. In 2007, a US contractor opened fire, killing 17 people. According to information leaked by WikiLeaks, US helicopters have attacked innocent people.



According to Russian news agency RT, two-thirds of Americans voted in favour of the US invasion of Iraq in March 2003. But 20 years after the war, 61 percent of Americans now think the invasion of Iraq was the wrong decision.



Axios and Ipsos conducted a survey of 1,18 Americans over the age of 18 last week. It also shows that 67 percent of the participants in the survey think that the war did not make the United States safe in any way. Nearly three-quarters of Americans want the United States to be a global leader, according to the poll. 79 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of Democrats want it. Fifty-four percent of Americans believe that Washington's overall focus on national defense and homeland security over the past two decades has made the United States safer.



The US-led military alliance NATO invaded the country after alleging that the then president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, had 'Weapons of Mass Destruction'. According to an organization called the Iraq Body Count Project, 210,000 civilians were killed in Iraq during the invasion and subsequent US occupation.



In a report published by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, US war crimes, crimes against humanity and violations of international law are becoming increasingly evident. From the more than 174,000 direct deaths from the Afghan war to the powerful destruction of the state apparatus in Iraq, a cycle of "frequent and repeated wars in the Middle East and elsewhere" is revealed in the detailed assessment. All of this reinforces the basic truth of the US war adventure: Washington has no interest in peace. The recent war in Ukraine is a direct result of US lack of resolve and failure to stop the war.



Human rights have become a bargaining chip in trade, aid and diplomatic relations, and so-called annual reports are used as a tool to coerce other countries.



According to the US State Department, Washington's so-called human rights report has been published for nearly 50 years. Countries listed as "non-friendly" to the United States and competitors are often on the list, while "friends" of the United States are almost never on it, experts noted.



This proves that, especially for Washington, whether a country has "human rights" and is "democratic" depends on whether it is subservient to the United States and cooperates with the United States in geopolitics.



The so-called human rights weapon is only part of the US strategy and an absurd accusation. The human rights standards that the United States forcibly imposes on others are merely its political tools to suppress dissent and seek hegemony.



The United States has long regarded itself as a beacon of human rights and is often critical of the human rights situation in other countries. But in fact, human rights are a tool that the US uses to unite its allies and partners to suppress its dissent. Millions of people go missing in the US every year, but the US government does not know how to solve this problem. US police kill thousands of people every year in the line of duty. Therefore, this US ban on other countries is not appropriate.



On February 26 of this year, UN human rights experts called on the US government to stop police torture and racial discrimination in the United States. According to Western media reports such as The Guardian and the BBC, serious human rights violations are taking place in the United States.



An October 2, 2021 Lancet article titled "Deadly Police Violence by Race and State in the United States, 1980-2019: A Network Meta-Regression" presents a grim picture of human rights abuses in the United States. According to the report, between 1980 and 2018, many people died in police custody in the United States. Fifty-five percent of these deaths were undisclosed or miscellaneous, meaning the exact cause of death was not disclosed. Although only 10 percent of the population is black, the death rate of blacks in police custody is three and a half times higher than that of whites.



Abu Ghraib Prison, Guantanamo Bay prison abuse questions can the United States answer? The world has not forgotten the events of the US 'enhanced interrogation and water boarding' case?



The world could not forget the tragic scene of a black man being strangled to death by the police on the streets of the United States last year. Not only that, when Palestinian children threw stones at Israelis who attacked their homes, Israeli forces opened fire on them indiscriminately. The US did not impose sanctions on the Israelis. In contrast, the United States vetoes any country's proposal to condemn these human rights violations at the United Nations. Therefore, their approval is ulterior, one-sided and ineffective.



According to the Human Rights Report 2021, the grossly disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on black, brown and indigenous peoples, who suffer chronic disparities in health, education and economic conditions, highlights the lingering effects of past and continuing overtly racist laws and policies. This appeared to be a barrier to equality.



Massive peaceful protests took place in May to protest the series of killings of black people by US police, including George Floyd. It was primarily a protest against brutality by local and federal law enforcement agents.



This is the human rights situation in the United States. The United States, the self-proclaimed promoter of world peace, human rights, and democracy, speaks of human rights violations in its targets worldwide. There may be some ulterior motive behind it. In many countries, the United States seeks to advance its interests in the name of protecting human rights. We know about Iraq war, Afghanistan war etc. US authorities should look first at the human rights situation in its country. The United States is also involved in human rights abuses outside its own country, including killings, disappearances, and abductions.



The world's democratic powers are well aware of the fact that they are now talking about strengthening "world democracy" and organizing conferences to regain ground lost by failing to establish a single world order.



The United States, meanwhile, claims that an average of 1,100 members of law enforcement are killed in the country each year. Even in their own countries, 600,000 people go missing every year. A similar phenomenon exists in neighbouring democracies like India.



Former United States Senator Robert Reich recently said in a tweet that there were 984 extrajudicial killings in the United States in 2020. According to various US media reports, at least 6,700 people have been extra judicially killed by law enforcement agencies in the United States since 2015. This means an average of 1,000 extrajudicial deaths per year in the country.



Where is the US human rights report on its own (US) human rights violations? It is a biased, unilateral action by the US. What an irony! How the US interests! In fact, the United States is very clever, cunning. They know the appropriate usage of when, how, on whom to use it.

The writer is a columnist



