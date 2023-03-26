Two crushed under train in Natore, Dinajpur

NATORE: A woman was crushed under a train in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Friday.







The deceased was identified as Khaleda Begum, 30, wife of Amirul Islam, a resident of Angaripara Village in the upazila. She was an employee at Ishwardi office of PRAN-RFL Group of Industry.







The deceased's family sources said the Dinajpur-bound Ekota Express Train hit her at Angaripara Rail Gate at around 4 am while she was going to office, which left the woman dead on the spot.







Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.







Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Shafiq Al-Razi confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, commander of Amarpur Union Ansar and VDP.







Local sources said Abdus Sattar's one leg got stuck in the railway crossing line near Chirirbandar Railway Station at around 8pm while he was returning home from Chirirbandar Railway Bazar. At that time, the Panchagarh-bound Ekata Express Train hit him, leaving the man dead on the spot.







